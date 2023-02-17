FIA summons Ijazul Haq in money laundering case on Feb 21

Haq summoned to FIA's office in Faisalabad on Tuesday

17 February,2023 07:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday summoned former minister Ijazul Haq in a money laundering case for Tuesday.

Mr Haq had been issued a summons notice by the FIA. Mr Haq was accused of having more assets than income. He was being investigated for money laundering of Rs 1.8 billion.

The case of Mr Haq was handed over to the FIA by NAB. Mr Haq was summoned to the FIA's office in Faisalabad on February 21. He will be investigated by the joint investigation team (JIT).

