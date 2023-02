FM Bilawal meets Kuwait's counterpart

Pakistan Pakistan FM Bilawal meets Kuwait's counterpart

FM Bilawal meets Kuwait’s counterpart

17 February,2023 05:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his counterpart from Kuwait Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Both ministers held resolve to further deepen the bilateral ties, especially in economic domain.

The matter was also discussed over the completion of 60 years of diplomatic relations with Kuwait.