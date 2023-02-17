Chairman Senate meets Saudi Arabia ambassador, discuss bilateral affairs

17 February,2023 05:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Nawaf Bin Saeed Almalki in which both discussed regional development and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Both leaders expressed aim to further deepen the historical relations between both nations and the resolve to strengthen economic relations.

Mr Sanjrani said Pakistan offered great respect to its relations with Saudi Arabia the country was indebted to the Kingdom for its support on many occasions.

He added both nations shared the point of views and there was a need to further broaden the strategic ties, while saying there was various opportunities for the purpose of investment in Pakistan.

Chairman added there was almost two million Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia who were playing important role in the progress of both nations.

The ambassador said the kingdom was willing to deepen its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

