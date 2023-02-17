Accused Ahsan Nazir granted bail in Imran attack case

The court rejected other suspect's bail plea

17 February,2023 05:05 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – The anti-terrorism court on Friday granted bail to accused Ahsan Nazir in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan attack case.

The court announced the verdict reserved on the bail pleas filed by accused Ahsan Nazir and Waqas, and granted Ahsan bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000. However, Waqas’s plea was rejected.

Reports said that Nazir was the brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) district information secretary Mudassir Nazir and was arrested over writing a post citing “something’s big going to happen today” on his social media account on the day Mr Khan was attacked. Later, the post was taken down.