What forensic report of Wazirabad incident says?

30 January,2023 06:15 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The forensic report of the Wazirabad attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was released on Monday.

The four-page forensic report says the investigation team found shells of 31 bullets, three bullets hit the container as their shells were found from the speakers, and three shells were found from the grill of the container. One the shells was found lying on the ground of a nearby shop and the rest of the 14 shells were found on the road, although 10 shells were also found from the ground near suspect Naveed’s house.

The report stated that the bullets which hit Mr Khan were deflected from some nearby surface and one bullet directly hit him. A piece of metal also hit the PTI chairman, which was taken out later. Four of the bullets were fired from Naveed’s pistol. It said the two bullets found at the site of the incident were fired from Kalashnikov. The pistol recovered from the suspect was sent for forensic tests and was also tested by firing.