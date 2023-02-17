Gomal University bans male, female students hang out

Gomal University bans male, female students hang out

17 February,2023 05:07 pm

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – As per the notification released by the Gomal University administration, male and female students were barred from spending time with each other.

The management has also imposed a ban on the political and non-political gatherings by citing security reasons.

“It is notified for information of all concerned that due to the prevailing tense security alert and overall law and order situation as highlighted by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local administration of Dera Ismail Khan as well, all types of gatherings both political and non-political are banned with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

Gomal University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sheikhullah said the decision was taken for the safety of female students and those who did not abide by the rules would be fined.