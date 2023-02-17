42 PTI MNAs challenge speaker's move to accept resignations in LHC

Pakistan Pakistan 42 PTI MNAs challenge speaker's move to accept resignations in LHC

The high court has already suspended an ECP notification to denotify PTI lawmakers

17 February,2023 09:26 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday filed a petition against National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf for accepting their resignation without a due process.

Justice Shahid Karim would hear the case registered by 42 PTI leaders, including Riaz Fatyana, over a week after the high court suspended a move of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify them as members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The LHC had not suspended the speaker’s action to accept their resignations, which had been submitted in April last following the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as prime minister through a no-confidence vote, as the notification was not attached to the previous petition.

The notification issued by the speaker’s secretariat has now been attached to the petition, pleading the court to declare it null and void.

Following the suspension of the ECP notification, the PTI lawmakers, on Feb 9, tried to attend the National Assembly session but it was abruptly adjourned by the deputy speaker to thwart their bid.

Later, speaker’s office issued a statement claiming that the LHC had upheld Mr Ashraf’s decision in its detailed verdict as his notification had not been suspended.

The detailed verdict dated Feb 10 stated that “the notification of the NA speaker on January 22 has not been attached (though challenged) and thus no interim relief can be considered to that extent.”

It added that the ECP notification will remain “suspended and the election schedule for the seats shall not be announced by the ECP”. “The process of by-elections to these shall remain suspended,” the verdict read.

On Feb 8, the LHC suspended an order issued by the ECP)to denotify 43 PTI leaders as MNAs. Justice Shahid Karim had announced the verdict on the petitions filed by the PTI lawmakers.

On Jan 24, Mr Ashraf accepted resignations of 43 more PTI lawmakers a day after they announced the withdrawal of their resignations in a bid to bar opposition leader Raja Riaz, a dissident PTI leader, from negotiating with the government on caretaker set-up in case general elections are announced. The move took the tally of PTI resignations approved by the speaker to 124 as he had approved 70 resignations earlier and 11 in August last. The resignations were submitted by the PTI MNAs in April last in protest against the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister through a no-confidence vote.

Read More: PTI MNAs stage sit-in outside speaker s house to withdraw resignations



The speaker accepted the resignations of Riaz Fatyana, Sardar Tariq Hussain, Mohammad Yaqub Sheikh, Murtaza Iqbal, Sardar Mohammad Khan Leghari, Zile Humma, Rukhsana Naveed, Ghazala Saifi, Nousheen Hamid, Sobia Kamal Khan and others.

Following the speaker’s decision, the electoral body denotified 43 MNAs of Imran-led party. The swift approval of the resignations came after Imran Khan-led party took a U-turn on resignations and announced its return to the assembly to put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to test through a no-confidence vote.