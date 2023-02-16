Javed Akhtar to attend Faiz Festival in Lahore

16 February,2023 12:23 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The three-day Annual International Faiz Festival is all set to begin on Friday (Feb 17) till Sunday in Lahore.

Preparations for the upcoming three-day literary festival are underway at Alhamra, Mall Road, Canal Road and adjacent roads.

Foreign delegates from different countries including UK, Canada, USA and India will host their various literary, musical and artistic activities during the festival. Famous Indian poet and film writer Javed Akhtar will also participate in the event. He will launch his new book during the event and will also be a part of Mushaira. The government has issued visas in this regard for Javed Akhtar and other Indians.

More than 60 events will be held at the Alhamra Arts Council including debates, lectures, theatre, dance performances and Qawwali gatherings.

The administration has announced free entrance for all as a result of criticism from literary circles and citizens for allocating expensive tickets to participate in the Festival.

A senior official of the Punjab Arts Council has said most of the programs in the Faiz Festival will be free for the public. “Despite the political tension and PSL, we are hopeful that people will attend the programs in large numbers,” he added.



The schedule of the seventh season of the festival has also been released by Faiz Foundation, according to which the event will continue from February 17 to 19. The official start of the event will be after Friday prayers on the first day.

Muniba Hashmi, the daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, said we are continuing the Faiz Festival furthering the vision and mission of Faiz Ahmed Faiz while sticking to our tradition. “We are trying to strike a balance between quality and relevance with the current situations in the performances this year,” she added.

Muniba revealed that she will also be a part of the panel, which will be moderated by Adeel Hashmi. "Poets and artists of India will also be included in the said panel. Habib Wali Muhammad's son Rizwan Wali Muhammad is coming to Pakistan from America after 40 years. A delegation of Qawwals from Sabri family from UK will perform their art, Kathak dancer Farah Yasmeen Shaikh is also coming to Faiz Mela,” she affirmed.

She further said that a ticket has been reserved for singer Shafqat Amanat Ali's concert, the price of which will be three thousand rupees. Shafqat will take to the center stage and perform his famous songs along with the words of Faiz at the event. Tributes will be paid to Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyeddin for their support during the previous festivals. A special tribute will also be paid to the literary icon Faiz.

According to the schedule, Ajoka Theater will present its famous play ‘Aanhi Mai Da Sufna’ on the first day of the event. There will be a total of 30 performances on the second day of the festival.

According to the schedule of Faiz Festival, well-known local personalities including Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, Zahra Nigar, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, poet Ali Mazhar, Fazal Jatt, Irfan Khoosat, Imran Abbas, Dr Sughra Sadaf will also be present at the event.