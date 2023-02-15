Notification granting Gujrat status of division suspended

Notifications granting status of district and tehsils to other areas also suspended

15 February,2023 10:28 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Board of Revenue on Wednesday notified the suspension of the notification granting the status of division to Gujrat until the election was held.

Punjab caretaker government had granted the permission to suspend the notifications granting the status of tehsil to Tala Gang, Kot Addu, and Wazirabad, and the district to Murree.