Punjab interim govt annuls notification granting district status to Taunsa Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab interim govt annuls notification granting district status to Taunsa Sharif

Punjab interim govt annuls notification granting district status to Taunsa Sharif

13 February,2023 11:57 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab interim government on Monday annulled a notification granting the status of district to Taunsa Sharif.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had assented to granting the status of the district to Taunsa Sharif.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had instructed the former government to halt the notification as the process of delimitation for union councils was going on. Punjab Board of Revenue subsequently sought assent from the interim CM to annul the notification.