Sanaullah meets Norway’s deputy FM Erling Rimestad

15 February,2023 07:07 pm

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah met with deputy foreign minister of Norway Erling Rimestad in which the matter of mutual interest came under discussion.

During the meeting, Norway’s aambassdor to Pakistan Albert Alsas was also present. Meanwhile, the minister thanked the support granted to Pakistan over the friends of the democratic framework.

The minister added Pakisan was keen to strengthen its ties with Norway and the deputy FM expressed grief over the recent Peshawar mosque attack.

The guest appreciated the role of both nations to combat crimes and expressed desire to further expand the bilateral relations. He also expressed Norway’s support for the political and economic issues of Pakistan.

