Price of 40kg sugar cane to be fixed at Rs400 in coming year

15 February,2023 06:16 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that the price of the 40kg sugar cane would be set at Rs400 in the coming year.

He said the agriculture sector of rthe country would make progress by providing justice to the farmers and they would be encouraged to work harder.

The former president said it was time to provide relief to the farmers and the country would develop fast if focus on agriculture is paid.

