Pakistan Pakistan Hammad fires a broadside at PDM over economic woes

More inflation to come, fears Hammad

15 February,2023 05:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Hammad Azhar launched on Wednesday a broadside at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the country was witnessing “ballooning inflation” due to the economic crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Azhar took a jibe at the incumbent government, saying, “Due to the baseless policies of the PDM, the country is facing severe economic hardships.”

He bemoaned the severity of the economic crisis and the hardships that the masses were experiencing.

Mr Azhar recalled his party’s ouster, saying, “Sadly, the stakeholders remained busy for the past 10 months to focus on the matters of NRO-II and fixing the PTI.”

The former federal minister feared the CPI would likely jump to 40 per cent, adding the country might be closed to witness the hyperinflation.

— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) February 15, 2023

On Monday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan lamented that nobody held the mafias accountable.

Addressing people through video link, the deposed premier took a dig at the incumbent government, saying. "It is clearly written in the constitution that elections will be held within 90 days. But the rulers are making excuses by saying that the country is short of money to hold the elections." Mr Khan lamented that the country had been devastated by the loot of ministers, saying, “In the country, those in power take no time to get NRO.” The mafias in the country were enjoying immunity in accountability as nobody held them accountable, he said.

Saying the country gained independence in the name of Islam, Mr Khan said, "What led to the European countries sweeping past the Islamic countries?" Mr Khan went on to say, "I am not a religious scholar, but I have travelled the world as a result of my cricketing career."

Recalling the significance of Riyasat-e-Madina, Mr Khan said, "In Riyasat-e-Madina, the minds of the human beings were made independent mentally. The Madina state was elevated on the basis of principles, he added.

Highlighting the prevailing practice of "typical society," Mr Khan said, "We people give more prestige to those who can speak English with more fluency."

He took a dig at the political opponents, saying, "The country is witnessing quite an instability as people are being arrested."

Drawing a line of demarcation on malpractices in western countries and Singapore, Mr Khan said, "Unlike in our country, there is no such practice of giving NRO to the looters in the west or Singapore."

Believing with the theft at macro level, there was no harm in the country, Mr Khan said, "Things started to go wrong when the country’s bigwigs started to plunder the national wealth."

Recounting the PTI-led government’s health card facility, Mr Khan said, "Sadly, the incumbent government discontinued our programme."

Underscoring the significance of the supremacy of rule of law, Mr Khan said, "The country witnesses prosperity with the existence of rule of law."