Nobody holds mafia accountable, laments Imran Khan

Imran underscores significance of rule of law

13 February,2023 05:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lamented on Monday that nobody holds the mafia accountable.

Addressing a speech via video link, the deposed premier took a dig at the incumbent government, saying. "It is clearly written in the constitution, that the elections will be held within 90 days. But the rulers are making excuses by saying that the country is short of money to hold the elections."

Mr Khan lamented that the country had been devastated by the looting of ministers, saying, “In the country, those in power take no time to get NRO.” The mafias in the country are enjoying immunity over accountability as nobody holds them accountable."

Saying the country gained independence in the name of Islam, Mr Khan concerned, "What led to the European countries sweeping past the Islamic countries?" Mr Khan went on to say, "I am not a religious scholar, but I have travelled the world as a result of my cricketing career."

Recalling the significance of Riyasat-e-Madina, Mr Khan said, "In Riyasat-e-Madina, the minds of the human beings were made independent mentally. The Madina state was elevated on the basis of principles, he added.

Highlighting the prevailing practise of "typical society," Mr Khan said, "We people give more prestige to those who can speak English with more fluency."

He took a dig at the political opponents, saying, "The country is witnessing quite a instability as people are being arrested."

Drawing a line of demarcation on malpractices in western countries and Singapore, Mr Khan said, "Unlike in our country, there is no such practise of giving NRO to the looters in the west or Singapore."

Believing with the theft at macro level, there was no harm in the country, Mr Khan said, "Things started to go wrong when the country’s bigwigs started to plunder the national wealth."

Recounting the PTI-led government’s health card facility, Mr Khan said, "Sadly, the incumbent government discontinued our programme."

Underscoring the significance of the supremacy of rule of law, Mr Khan said, "The country witnesses prosperity with the existence of rule of law."

