PTI challenges Sohail Zafar Chattha's appointment as DG ACE in Punjab

Asad Umar argues outgoing Nadeem Sarwar has been removed illegally

14 February,2023 11:26 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the appointment of Sohail Zafar Chattha as director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar filed the petition against the interim Punjab government’s decision, making the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the chief secretary and others respondents in the case.

As per the law, the DG of anti-corruption departments is appointed for the period of three years, the petitioner argued, adding that the government had removed Nadeem Sarwar before the completion of his tenure. He said the provincial government had illegally appointed Chatta as new DG.

Before his appointment as DG anti-corruption, Mr Chatta served as DIG Operations in the Islamabad Police.