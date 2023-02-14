PMD forecasts mainly cold, dry weather in most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

14 February,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were: Kalam, Leh -16°C; Astore -09°C; Gupis -06°C; Bagrote, Dir, Skardu -05°C, Malam Jabba, Parachinar, Rawalakot, Quetta and Gilgit -04°C.

