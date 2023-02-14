US Ambassador calls on Naval Chief
Pakistan
KARACHI (Dunya News) - US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Karachi during the ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN 23, on Monday.
Matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration came under discussion during the meeting, a news release received here said.
The dignitaries renewed the resolve to enhance maritime cooperation and defence collaboration between the two countries.