US Ambassador calls on Naval Chief

Matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration were discussed.

14 February,2023 05:43 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Karachi during the ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN 23, on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration came under discussion during the meeting, a news release received here said.

The dignitaries renewed the resolve to enhance maritime cooperation and defence collaboration between the two countries.

