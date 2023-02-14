Alkhidmat Foundation donates Rs 500M aid to Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims

Alkhidmat has contributed cooked meals, food packages, clothes, tents, blankets and sleeping bags

14 February,2023 05:41 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The supporting role of Alkhidmat Foundation in the calamitous situation brought about by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria was the agenda of the conference organized at Lahore Press Club, wherein Secretary General Alkhidmat Foundation, Syed Waqas Jafri and Managing Director Alkhidmat Global, Shahid Iqbal had warmly participated.

In his address Syed Waqas Jafri emphasized on the critical implementation of efforts to support the nations and the “Qarz bhi, Farz bhi” campaign which has been launched as both a humane and moral obligation in order to expedite the same philanthropic efforts. Alkhidmat Foundation has announced to mobilize over Rs. 500 million in donations and supplies to the earthquake survivors of the region, including 6200 tents, 10000 tarpaulins, 25000 blankets and 3 tons of food supplies. With the help of its partner organizations, Alkhidmat has readily contributed cooked meals, food packages, warm clothes, tents, blankets and sleeping bags immediately since the disaster struck. Turkiye and Syria are two nations affiliated in our Muslim brotherhood, and the sincere long-term assistance from these nations in the adversities that inflicted Pakistan warrants immediate help in their current time of need.

“Alkhidmat Vice President Mohammad Abdul Shakoor is currently on tour in the disaster-struck countries to supervise the volunteer activities and participating in the humanitarian efforts besides the Pakistani students, welfare workers, business community and Turkish government. A 47-membered Alkhidmat volunteer Search and Rescue team which has been named the ‘Pak 10’ by the AFAD was formed for the Turkish Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD). This step was brought about by the joint action of the Turkish Embassy Islamabad and Turkiah Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and enabled the search team equipped with the latest technology gadgets to locate and extricate people buried under the rubble.” said Shahid Iqbal, Managing Director (Alkhidmat Global)

Three rescue teams of Alkhidmat volunteers synchronized as two shifts are active on field. The volunteers are girded with audio search cameras, hydraulic tools, angle grinders, chipping hammers, chainsaws, gas detectors, spine board, folding stretchers and chest extraction devices. Additionally, for their personal protection they carry a personal rescue emergency tool kit and apparatus such as a thermal vest, lifeline rope, bolt cutter, rescue bag, warm coat, gloves and socks, woolen caps, handheld flashlight, megaphone with batteries and dead body bags. The Director added that even though the tallest skyscrapers have crumbled to the ground, Alkhidmat volunteer rescue teams alongside Rescue 1122 and the Pakistan army is diligently engrossed in relentless efforts to safely rescue families of our Turkish brothers and sisters from beneath the wreckage in the harsh winter, led by the Alkhidmat Foundation.

“Besides food and shelter, the hard-hit areas are in urgent need of a large-scale medical relief operation,” Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Manager Media Relations stated.

“Alkhidmat Foundation has recruited Turk-national Pakistani doctors initially for medical camps established in Syria and Turkiye. Another seven-membered health team is also being deployed to Turkiye which comprises of an orthopedic surgeon, a general surgeon, an anesthesiologist among others along with medical equipment and supplies to continue the operation in the area of catastrophe.”

Secretary Gen. Syed Waqas Jafri concluded that Alkhidmat Foundation is in touch with Turkish welfare organizations, as well as the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan and will continue to carry out the altruistic endeavors to its maximum capacity.

