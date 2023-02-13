'People will remember Imran Khan as successful cricketer and failed politician'

Pakistan Pakistan 'People will remember Imran Khan as successful cricketer and failed politician'

‘People will remember Imran Khan as successful cricketer and failed politician’

13 February,2023 07:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the people will remember Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan as successful cricketer and failed politician.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, he said that Imran Khan accused Asif Zardari of planning to assassinate him.

Taking a dig at the PTI chairman, the provincial minister said that the daughters are not kept hidden in the state of Madina.

Shah said that Mr Khan is the only prime minister who has been sent packing constitutionally.

Regarding agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the inflation will increase after the agreement but the future holds ease for the people.

“We have never backed down from the election,” he said and added the consultation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding the election is underway.