Sheikh Rashid given green light for by-polls as objections dismissed

13 February,2023 05:49 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The nomination papers of Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq were accepted on Monday following the dismissal of the objections.

Their lawyer Sardar Abdul Razza q Khan submitted the response to the objections raised on Sheikh Rashid from NA-62 and Sheikh Rashid Shafeeq from NA-61.

The lawyer said the points raised against the nomination papers of Sheikh Rashid were not based on articles 62 and 63 and objections were inauthentic.

He added that Mr Rashid had not indulged in corruption when he was a minister with no case of nepotism pending in the court against him.

