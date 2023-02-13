Marriyum takes a jibe at Imran for using foul language

13 February,2023 05:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that using foul language and later on apologizing for it was Imran Khan’s way of doing politics, ignoring the fact that it could be the court, the United States (US) or other institutes.

Reacting to the deposed premier’s speech, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Imran Khan believes that his supporters are mentally ill and Imran coming into power was against the rule of law, as a matter of fact, it was not rule of law, it was the rule of the jungle.”

She further said that Pakistan got its "actual independence" after Imran Khan was removed. The information minister slammed the PTI Chief by saying, “Imran Khan dishonours his voters by using such language. The country was freed from a man who was a thief, money launderer, and foreign agent.”