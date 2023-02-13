IHC issues notices in Sheikh Rashid's bail plea

Pakistan Pakistan IHC issues notices in Sheikh Rashid's bail plea

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani seeks replies from police, complainant till Feb 16

13 February,2023 10:04 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to parties in petition filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heart the petition while Advocate Salman Akram Raja represented for former interior minister in the case. Mr Raja requested the court to fix an early date for next hearing, saying the petitioner “is an old man”.

The court issued notices to the Islamabad police and complainant in the case and sought replies till Feb 16 when the bail petition will be taken up again.

Read More: RO accepts Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-62 by-election

On Feb 10, Mr Ahmed had filed a bail plea in the high court after a judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court rejected the same. Mr Ahmed argued the case registered against him was politically-motivated. He said the case was registered on a complaint by a third party.

Saying he was ready to submit surety bonds, the seasoned politician pleaded the court to grant him bail in the case.

The Islamabad police had arrested the former interior minister on Feb 2 after a case was registered at the Aabpara police station against him for accusing the PPP co-chairman of hatching a plot to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Following his arrest, a court approved his two-day physical remand and later he was sent on the judicial remand for 14 days.

Read More: Islamabad court hands over Sheikh Rashid to Murree police

Sheikh Rashid is currently detained at the Adiala Jail after a court in Islamabad approved his 14-day judicial remand in the Zaradri remarks case.