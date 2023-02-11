1600 Afghans issued Pakistani visas on bogus Swedish cards

11 February,2023 10:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A Pakistani mission in Europe has allegedly issued visas to 1,600 Afghans on fake Swedish residence cards, it was learnt on Saturday.

According to sources, 1600 Afghan nationals have been issued visas by the Pakistani mission in Sweden and Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, all Pakistani missions abroad have been asked to stop issuing visas of any category to Afghan nationals/origin until further orders.

While the Foreign Office has also asked for cancellation of visas granted to Afghans.