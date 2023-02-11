Nation stands with judiciary for protection of constitution, says Imran

11 February,2023 05:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that democracy cannot flourish unless there is rule of law, while mentioning a trustworthy judicial system would safeguard the supremacy of constitution.

Taking to twitter, he added the nation praised the decision of the Lahore High Court and the people were with the judiciary for the revival of hope in the court system.

Meanwhile, PTI chief also met lawyers group under leadership of President District Bar Association Gujranwala Chaudhry Parvez Abid Haral who formally announced his affiliation with the party.



