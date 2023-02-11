Islamabad court to penalise Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad court to penalise Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

He will be penalized on Feb 27

11 February,2023 04:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court on Saturday rejected the bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and announced penalising him over inciting state institutions to rebellion.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Sipra heard the plea seeking penalisation of the PTI leader. The court subsequently announced to penalise him on Feb 27.

Earlier, Mr Gill had been arrested for inciting the chiefs of state institutions to rebel against their institutions and later he was granted bail on account of his illness.