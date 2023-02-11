Saudi ambassador gifts Kiswah piece to Sindh governor

Saudi ambassador gifts Kiswah piece to Sindh governor

11 February,2023 05:09 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Saudi Arabian ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Saturday visited the Sindh Governor House and gifted him a piece of the Kiswah [cloth that covers the Kaaba in Mecca].

The governor thanked the ambassador for the gift, saying he was grateful for such a sacred gift. “Both countries enjoy a brotherly relationship, and I pray that both countries garner benefit from this relationship”, he added.

