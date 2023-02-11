PPP ready to accept MQM-P's demands over LG constituencies

11 February,2023

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party decided on Saturday that it would accept the demands of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan over the matter of the constituencies of the local government elections.

Sources said Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori would reach Bahadurabad on Saturday evening to request the MQM-P to postpone the protest.

Sources added MQM-P had announced protest on Sunday at the Fawara Chowk and public campaign in this regard had already been started.

