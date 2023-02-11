Amjad Islam Amjad's moving video goes viral

11 February,2023 03:29 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A video of Pakistan’s literary icon, Amjad Islam Amjad is circulating on social media in which he can be seen reciting na’at in the premises of Masjid e Nabawi, a week before his death.

In the video, he can be seen on a wheelchair and reciting one of his writings. In the end of the video, he also prayed in front of Roza e Rasool.

The poet died of a heart attack on Friday at the age of 78 in Lahore, according to his family.

Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He did his Maters in Urdu from University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in the MAO College Lahore. He continued to be a professor there until 1975. Same year in August, he became the deputy director in Punjab’s Arts Council.

He is also the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz and is the author of more than 40 books in a career spanning 50 years. He has received many awards for his literary work and screenplay for TV, including Pride of Performance. Some of his well-known dramas are "Waris", "Dehleez", "Samandar", "Raat", "Waqt" and "Apnay Log".