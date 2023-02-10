Eight killed, 18 injured in two traffic accidents

10 February,2023 07:13 pm

BATTAGRAM (Dunya News) – Eight people died and another 18 suffered injuries in two traffic accidents in Battagram and Basima on Friday.

Reports said that in one instance, as a passenger van was carrying passengers for funerals, it fell into a ditch at Alai Musa Tangi resulting in the death of four family members while leaving another three injured.

In another instance, a passenger bus on its way from Turbat to Quetta collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on a road in the village of Basima and left four people dead and another 15 injured. Four of the injured are in critical shape.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

