Sherry sees PTI looking up to parliament to save its politics

PTI chief developed habit of taking ‘U-turns’: Sherry Rehman

10 February,2023 05:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister Sherry Rehman bashed on Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the former prime minister Imran Khan’s party wanted to take a support of parliament to save its "sinking" politics.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Rehman schooled the PTI, saying, "The PTI feared its end in politics following the resignations of the lawmakers and the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies."

Reminding Mr Khan of his claims from the past, Ms Rehman said, "In recent times, Mr Khan has made big statements that he will not return to the assemblies. However, Imran began to recall the parliament after the resignations of the PTI lawmakers were accepted.

Continuing to take a dig at the deposed premier, Ms Rehman said, "Soon after the acceptance of the PTI lawmakers, Imran had to face the defeat, and he took a ‘U-turn’ on the matter of the parliament, sitting in his Zaman Park residence."

According to Ms Rehman, Mr Khan became accustomed to making ‘U-turns’ on every issue.