Sheikh Rashid moves IHC for bail in Zardari remarks case

Pakistan Pakistan Sheikh Rashid moves IHC for bail in Zardari remarks case

Says he has been booked in a politically-motivated case

10 February,2023 02:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday filed a bail plea in the Islamabad High Court (LHC) in a case related to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The development comes after a judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court have rejected his bail petitions. Mr Ahmed argued the case registered against him was politically-motivated. He said the case was registered on a complaint by a third party.

Saying he was ready to submit surety bonds, the seasoned politician pleaded the court to grant him bail in the case. The IHC will hear his bail petition on Feb 13.

On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra rejected the post-arrest bail plea of the former interior minister.

The Islamabad police had arrested the former interior minister on Feb 2 after a case was registered at the Aabpara police station against him for accusing the PPP co-chairman of hatching a plot to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Following his arrest, a court approved his two-day physical remand and later he was sent on the judicial remand for 14 days.

Read More: Islamabad court hands over Sheikh Rashid to Murree police

Sheikh Rashid is currently in the custody of the Murree police after a judicial magistrate on Feb 8 approved his one-day transit remand in a case related to interference in state affairs and resisting his arrest.