Aminul Haque stresses need for consultation with IT Ministry





09 February,2023 05:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said on Thursday consultation with the Ministry of Information Tec­hno­logy and Telec­ommunication will be mandatory before the closure of any website.

The first meeting of the ministerial committee on the closure of Wikipedia was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister IT Aminul Haque, Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Mr Haque stressed the need for consultation with the Ministry of IT, saying the consultation will be mandatory before any website closure. He believed website closure means disconnection from the digital world and socio-economic damage.

Mr Haque said he was opposed to any such initiative which paralyzes the process of construction and development of the country, adding that awareness should be raised among the people not to visit websites with immoral and religious hatred.

Law Minister Mr Tarar said that PTA authorities can seek suggestions from the Ministry of Law on the instructions received from any party, there is a need for such amendments in the law that no one can block the website completely.

In the meeting, Federal Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar said that he supports the opening of Wikipedia on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

