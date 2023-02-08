Akhuwat's founder Amjad Saqib calls on PM Shehbaz

08 February,2023 10:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Akhuwat Foundation founder Amjad Saqib on Wednesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM said the government was ensuring the provision of loans for businesses to youth adding scores of youngsters were benefitting from the Youth Loan Scheme launched by the government. “We respect Akhuwat’s contribution towards lending interest-free loan to people”, he added.

Mr Saqib apprised the PM of providing interest-free loans to flood-stricken people.