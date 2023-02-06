'Jail Bharo Movement' an attempt to spread anarchy in country, says Marriyum

06 February,2023 08:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s "Jail Bharo Movement" was an attempt to spread anarchy in the country.

She said Mr Khan should surrender himself before asking the party supporters to come out for the movement adding he should announce the exact time and location of the court where he would surrender. “The movement is a well-thought attempt to use daily wagers in order to ruin the peace in the country”, she added.

She said the party’s hypocrisy was exposed by the notion that on one hand they wanted [courts to grant them] bails while on the other hand, they announced the movement. “Get you bails revoked before embarking on the movement”, she added.

