Islamabad police promise to make F-9 park secure

06 February,2023 07:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad police said on Monday that it would ameliorate the security of the F-9 park, where a woman was sexually abused.

The Margalla police registered the First Information Report on the complaint of the affected woman. As per her statement, two men forcefully took her to a jungle when she visited the F-9 park with her colleague.

The Islamabad police issued a statement on Monday and said the security around the F-9 park, while urging people to remain in well-lit locations in the park.

The police also said the case would be looked into using modern technique and with the help of Scientific tools.

The woman said she was beaten and then thrown to the ground and when she was about to lost her conscience, two men performed that abhorrent act.

As per the FIR statement, the suspects gave back everything they had looted from the woman and even gave her Rs1000 note to remain silent about the incident. The woman and her colleague were asked to sit down and they themselves became invisible in the jungle.

