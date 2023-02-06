Siraj advises govt to say 'goodbye' if failed to maintain peace

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq advised on Monday the coalition government to say “goodbye” if it failed to maintain peace in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Haq was of the view the government should fulfil its responsibility. Speaking of the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Haq claimed, "Soon after the incumbent government came into the power, the situation in KP started to worsen."

In response to the JI's intention to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) meeting, Mr Haq stated that his party will attend the meeting. He added that the JI wanted to see the formulation of a plan in the meeting.

Mr Haq made it clear that it will not be fair for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stay in power if the federal government fails to maintain peace in the country.



