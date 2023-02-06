ECP reinstates membership of seven parliamentarians

06 February,2023 05:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reinstated the membership of seven provincial and national assembly parliamentarians over complying with the ECP's instructions of declaration of asset details.

Parliamentarians include Senator Azam Swati; MNAs Abdul Shakoor Shad, Farrukh Khan, Ameer Ali Shah Jilani; Sindh assembly MPAs Muazzam Ali Khan, Saeed Ahmad; and Balochistan assembly MPA Naimat ullah Zahri.

They had, earlier, been suspended from holding the membership over non-declaration of their asset details.