PM phones Erdogan to convey condolences over quake destruction

06 February,2023 05:53 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed condolences over the destruction caused by the earthquake which jolted Turkiye as well as Syria and claimed more than 1,300 lives.



Expressing deep grief over the loss of life and property, the prime minister sympathised with the grieved families. “The people of Pakistan are with their brotherly Turkiye and its people. Pakistan will extend its maximum support to the Turkish government and people to help them cope with the quake-caused destruction,” added PM Shehbaz.



He said the adverse impacts of the climate change were deteriorating, adding that natural calamities and climate change know no boundaries, region or ethnicity, he remarked. The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul, patience to the bereaved families, and early recovery of the injured.



Upon this, President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for the condolatory for offering support. He added that he valued the sentiments of the prime minister as well as the Pakistani people.