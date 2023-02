Federal government decides to change KP IG

06 February,2023 05:44 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to change the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General.

Sources said the center has also asked for names from the establishment division.

Sources added the current Gilgit Baltistan Inspector General Saeed Wazir may be given this charge. It is mentioned that the Moazzam Jah Ansari is currently serving as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG.