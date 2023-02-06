KP police thwart terrorist attack in Tank

An exchange of fire between police and terrorists continued for more than 10 minutes.

06 February,2023 04:36 am

TANK (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police thwarted a terrorist attack on Pir Tangi police check post in the jurisdiction of Police Station Jandola in Tank district on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

An exchange of fire between police and terrorists continued for more than 10 minutes after which terrorists fled from the area. Local residents also came out to support the police force.

According to sources, police suffered no casualty in exchange of fire, however, there are reports of injuries and killings on the terrorists’ side.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) KP police talked to the police personnel on telephone and praised them for their bravery. He said that there is a red alert in the province after the Peshawar blast in which 84 people including police officers and civilians were martyred.

