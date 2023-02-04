Ishaq Dar refuses allowances for FBR officials

04 February,2023 11:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday refused to grant allowances to the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) amid country’s financial crunch.

The board had, earlier, notified point of sales privileges for officers of BPS17-22. The privileges included house rent, grocery fund, headquarter allowance, and scholarships for children.

