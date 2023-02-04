PTI discusses preparations for KP elections

04 February,2023 08:16 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday discussed preparations to contest elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at a session chaired by the PTI chief Imran Khan.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Senator Shibli Faraz, and ex-KP chief minister (CM) Mahmood Khan attended the session that deliberated nomination of candidates for provincial and national assembly constituencies in KP. On the other hand, recommendations of the party's regional board on nomination of candidates, election campaign, and the party’s election strategy were also pondered upon.

Mr Khan would finalize the candidates himself.