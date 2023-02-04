PTI mulls attending APC on 'national challenges'

PM invites Imran Khan to APC to deliberate national challenges.

04 February,2023 01:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is considering attending the all parties conference (APC) on ‘national challenges’ after being invited by the government.

Sources said PTI, on recommendation of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, was considering nominating Sheikh Rashid and Azam Swati as party’s representatives for the APC.

Fawad Chaudhary was of the view that Sheikh Rashid has served as interior minister and was well aware of the country’s security situation, while Azam Swati was a senior politician.

PTI leaders also criticized the government and said the current political leadership was clueless about the internal and external challenges of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called an APC of leadership across the political spectrum to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges.

The APC will be held on February 7 in Islamabad and all the leading political leaders, including Imran khan, have been invited for the meeting.

However, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said Imran Khan has decided against attending the conference convened by the premier.

“How we can sit with the government when it is violating the Constitution, registering sedition cases against us and arresting our people,” the former planning minister said.

The meeting has been called days after over 100 people, most of them police officials, were martyred and many others injured in a terrorist attack on a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines. A suicide bomber, who managed to enter the red zone in guise of police official, blew himself up in the mosque. The blast was so powerful that a part of the mosque caved in, trapping several people under the rubble.