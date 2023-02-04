Imran Khan has 'gone berserk', Dar reacts to his 'uncouth' response to APC invitation

04 February,2023 12:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday labelled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan “selfish, narcissist, megalomaniac” after he declined an invitation to attend the All Parties Conference convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Feb 7.

A day earlier, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar claimed that Mr Khan had decided against attending the APC. He said, “How we can sit with the government when it is violating the Constitution, registering sedition cases against us and arresting our people”.

Mr Dar said the prime minister had invited the PTI chief as “leader of a political party for a national dialogue on security subject and National Action Plan which affects every Pakistani”. He said the response of Mr Khan, however, “in this uncouth and crass manner is shocking”.

“Regrettably, IK would prefer seeing the Country go down than live honorably in opposition!” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the contrast between Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan cannot be “more stark”.

The finance czar also reacted to Imran Khan’s criticism of the premier and calling his rule brazen fascism.

The former premier, in a tweet, reiterated that he would not recognise the “Imported Govt” installed through conspiracy and horse trading. “How can Shehbaz Sharif be so shameless given his govt's destruction in 10 mths [months] of our economy & democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights & rule of law; & allowing terrorism to spread under its watch,” he wrote.

In response, Ishaq Dar said the “irresponsible tweet of Imran Khan is designed only to damage the country’s security situation and vitiate the political atmosphere. “His destruction of Pak Economy from World’s 24th largest to 47th in 2022 speaks volumes of bad governance, incompetence, unprecedented debt accumulation, mismanagement and corruption-led rule which caused high inflation and unbearable miseries for the people of Pakistan,” he added.

“Everyone knows, he is a selfish, narcissist, megalomaniac who since his constitutional removal from PM-office has gone berserk,” the finance minister said.