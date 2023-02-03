Imran heaps praise on Fawad over commitment

03 February,2023 08:11 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry called on former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday.

During Mr Chaudhry’s visit to the PTI chief’s Zaman Park residence, PTI leaders Asad Umar and Ejaz Chaudhry were also present.

During the meeting, Mr Khan praised Mr Chaudhry’s efforts, while other party leaders also paid tribute to the former federal minister.



On Friday, PTI chief lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over destruction of economy and resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier reiterated that he would not recognise the “Imported Govt” installed through conspiracy and horse trading.

“How can Shehbaz Sharif be so shameless given his govt's destruction in 10 mths [months] of our economy & democracy with brazen fascism, end of fundamental rights & rule of law; & allowing terrorism to spread under its watch,” he wrote.

The PTI chief also shared a postcard detailing the actions taken by the PDM government against the party leaders and supporters, including journalists.

It said renowned journalist Arshad Sharif was killed and PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati were tortured in jails during the 10 months of the fascist government.