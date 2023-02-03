Politics of victimization must end for national unity, Qureshi tells PDM

Pakistan Pakistan Politics of victimization must end for national unity, Qureshi tells PDM

Politics of victimization must end for national unity, Qureshi tells PDM

03 February,2023 11:08 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked on Friday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to end political vendetta for the sake of national unity.

Speaking to media outside Zaman Park flanked by PTI leader Farrukh Habib, Mr Qureshi said the sequence of revengeful activities was ongoing, adding the country was facing countless challenges including terrorism and economic crisis.

Blaming the government for hiding its “failures”, Mr Qureshi said, “The coalition government was failed completely".



Meanwhile, Mr Habib lamented the PTI stalwarts were being targeted, adding his party will not tolerate state terrorism.

Talking about the caretaker government, Mr Habib was of the view that the interim setup should be impartial.

