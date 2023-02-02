LHC raises objection on PTI's plea against acceptance of NA resignations
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday raised objection on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea against Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf’s acceptance of resignations tendered by the PTI MNAs.
Justice Shahid Karim will hear the plea on Friday.
Earlier, the PTI leader Riaz Fatiyana and other PTI leaders had moved the LHC against the acceptance of resignations and nominated Mr Ashraf, and the ECP among others as respondents.