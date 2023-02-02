LHC raises objection on PTI's plea against acceptance of NA resignations

02 February,2023 08:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday raised objection on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea against Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf’s acceptance of resignations tendered by the PTI MNAs.

Justice Shahid Karim will hear the plea on Friday.