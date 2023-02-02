IHC rejects PTI's plea against ECP notice in prohibited funding case

02 February,2023 03:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday turned down a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan and Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict which had been reserved on Jan 11 after hearing arguments from both sides.

In August last, the top electoral body served a show-cause notice on the Imran Khan-led party after it ruled that the PTI received funds from prohibited sources. The ECP said, in its ruling, the PTI got funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals. It further said the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 16 hidden.

In the verdict, the high court declared the electoral watchdog’s show-cause notice legal and threw out the petition of the PTI.

The PTI, in its petition, argued that the electoral body had labelled it a “foreign-aided” party and termed the declaration submitted by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the case false. He also alleged the ECP of targeting the PTI in the case.

During the previous hearings, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked the ECP had just made “observation” in its decision, adding that if the PTI provided evidence to prove its funding legal, the decision would have to changed accordingly.

