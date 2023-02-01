LHC orders Punjab IGP to furnish details about cases against Elahi, family

Pakistan Pakistan LHC orders Punjab IGP to furnish details about cases against Elahi, family

LHC orders Punjab IGP to furnish details about cases against Elahi, family

01 February,2023 05:44 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar to furnish particulars of the cases lodged against former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi on Feb 3.

Justice Shehram Sarwar, while hearing Mr Elahi’s plea against raiding his Gujrat residence and harassing the members of his family, ordered the IGP to come up with details.

Earlier, Mr Elahi had moved the court against raid on his residence. The Gujrat police raided the house of the PML-Q leader early on Wednesday while Mr Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi were not present there as they are in Lahore. The police team left after search in the house. Mr Elahi while blaming the caretaker government for the action said the sanctity of the house was violated and the police did not inform him before the raid.