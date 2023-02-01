Elahi's Gujrat residence raided by police

01 February,2023 06:51 am

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former chief minister of Punjab, was the target of a early Wednesday raid by the Punjab Police, Dunya News reported.

The Gujrat residence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, The Kunjah House, was searched by the Punjab Police. A sizable presence of police personnel surrounded the residence and some police vehicles were seen patrolling the area around it.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Monis Elahi were not at Gujrat residence but were in Lahore, according to PML-Q leaders, and only servants were present there. It is also unclear in which case or why the police searched.

The police, though, denied taking a position.